Tsai Capital Corp Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tsai Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.8% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,507.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,526.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,351.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.