Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the May 13th total of 524,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

