TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUIFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

