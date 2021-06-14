Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.41

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 118504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

TUWOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.