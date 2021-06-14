Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 620,273 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKC. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

