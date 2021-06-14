Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 620,273 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

