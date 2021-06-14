TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.
Shares of TVAHF opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.70.
TV Asahi Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.