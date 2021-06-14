TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Shares of TVAHF opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

