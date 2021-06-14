Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Sands Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 3.0% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 2.65% of Twilio worth $1,540,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $4.72 on Monday, hitting $337.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,568. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.61. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

