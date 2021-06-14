Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,023 shares of company stock worth $47,820,613 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWLO traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.88. 52,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,568. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

