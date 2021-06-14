Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is Nixon Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up 7.3% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,423.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $1,571,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $36,269,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $12,726,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.22. 59,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,268,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.