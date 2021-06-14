U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.00

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 85526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $891.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

