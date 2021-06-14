U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $522.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $482,051. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 726,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 132,627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

