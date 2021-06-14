Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 511.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,274 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,124 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,674,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,265,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $178,006,000 after buying an additional 64,436 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 205.8% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 61,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. 200,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,831,891. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

