Ubex (UBEX) 1-Day Volume Tops $627,479.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $627,479.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00152411 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars.

