UBS Group AG Acquires 411,066 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.61% of Barings BDC worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.59 on Monday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.