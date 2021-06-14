UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 432.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of PRA Health Sciences worth $26,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $168.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $175.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

