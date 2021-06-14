UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,620 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Raymond James worth $27,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $111,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,854,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 720,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,926,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $131.10 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.