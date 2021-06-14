UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Ameren worth $24,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

