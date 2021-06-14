UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $28,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $127.00 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

