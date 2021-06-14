UBS Group AG Buys 18,553 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

EXR opened at $159.45 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

