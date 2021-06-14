UBS Group AG Buys 6,415 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.90% of First Trust Water ETF worth $26,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,662,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW opened at $83.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.