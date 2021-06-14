UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $28,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.