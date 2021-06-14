UBS Group AG Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 327,556 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,740,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

