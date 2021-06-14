UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.55% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 317,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 120,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88,772 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 900.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ opened at $61.46 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37.

