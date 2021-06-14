UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,031 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 471,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,301,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.26.

