UBS Group AG Has $24.62 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.84% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $24,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.