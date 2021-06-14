UBS Group AG Has $24.91 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $24,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of SMDV opened at $67.40 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64.

