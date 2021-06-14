UBS Group AG Has $25.48 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Catalent worth $25,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Catalent by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $109.05 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.