UBS Group AG Has $25.96 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Duke Realty worth $25,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.