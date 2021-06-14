UBS Group AG Has $27.17 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $27,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of FNF opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,899. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

