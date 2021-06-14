UBS Group AG Has $27.53 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $27,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $430.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

