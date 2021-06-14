UBS Group AG Has $28.88 Million Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.03% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 82,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.15%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.