UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.24% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $26,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after buying an additional 84,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

