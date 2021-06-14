UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,631 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

