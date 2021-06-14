UBS Group AG Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.49% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $27,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.32 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.