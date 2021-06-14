UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,381 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of Juniper Networks worth $26,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

