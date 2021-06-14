UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,966 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $26,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $29.17 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

