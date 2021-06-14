UBS Group AG Purchases 23,127 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.46% of iShares Europe ETF worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEV opened at $55.06 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.56.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

