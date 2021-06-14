UBS Group AG Purchases 255,714 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.56% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $24,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.10.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

