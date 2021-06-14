UBS Group AG Purchases 66,906 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Signature Bank worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $248.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.67.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

