UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,633 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $25,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

