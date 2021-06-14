UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Yandex worth $25,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after buying an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yandex has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.63.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. Research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.