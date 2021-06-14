UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,038 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.33% of NuStar Energy worth $24,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.