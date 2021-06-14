UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,609 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BATS ITA opened at $111.59 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

