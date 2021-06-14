UBS Group AG Sells 16,010 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $140.11 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

