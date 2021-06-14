UBS Group AG Sells 211,967 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.19% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 646.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter.

BAB opened at $33.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

