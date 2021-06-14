UBS Group AG Sells 35,843 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 4.17% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $27,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFA. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA opened at $71.27 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

