UBS Group AG Sells 38,528 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,528 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of Polaris worth $27,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII stock opened at $131.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.24. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.