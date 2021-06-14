UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.98% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,134,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter.

GEM opened at $41.26 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32.

