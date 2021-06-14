UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,701 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Zynga worth $26,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,876 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,413,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 706,270 shares of company stock worth $7,323,968. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

